IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 13, 2024
02:03
Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow talk uniting for children’s book
04:39
Watch Maya Rudolph’s musical ‘SNL’ Mother’s Day monologue
00:41
NBC announces new details of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary special
00:53
Third ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is in the works
00:58
Ryan Reynolds talks ‘IF,’ ‘dreamy’ Hugh Jackman, 4th child's name
07:53
Travis Kelce rocks out to Taylor Swift’s 87th ‘Eras Tour’ concert
00:43
Now Playing
Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle
01:54
UP NEXT
Wheelchair dancing team inspires others with dreams of performing
03:04
Mama bear and cubs enjoy spa day in California backyard
04:08
Jeannie Epper, groundbreaking stuntwoman, dies at 83
02:00
Jimmy Fallon on 10 years hosting ‘Tonight Show,’ favorite moments
08:53
Jimmy Fallon shares revenge plan to daughter’s April Fool’s prank
02:43
Artist stuns Hoda & Jenna with beach-themed TODAY sandcastle
01:19
4 must-try water activities in Bermuda, from jet skiing to cliff diving
04:22
Dateline launches new 'True Crime Weekly' podcast
05:00
Willie Geist sits down with Jimmy Fallon on Sunday TODAY
00:56
Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson team up for ‘Cheers’ podcast
00:28
Taylor Swift debuts new songs in European leg of Eras Tour
01:02
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first baby!
00:42
Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle
01:54
Copied
Copied
In an interview with Vogue released on Mother’s Day, actor Olivia Munn revealed that she underwent a fifth surgery, a hysterectomy, since she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She also opens up about her hopes of expanding her family with her partner, John Mulaney. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.May 13, 2024
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 13, 2024
02:03
Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow talk uniting for children’s book
04:39
Watch Maya Rudolph’s musical ‘SNL’ Mother’s Day monologue
00:41
NBC announces new details of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary special
00:53
Third ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is in the works
00:58
Ryan Reynolds talks ‘IF,’ ‘dreamy’ Hugh Jackman, 4th child's name
07:53
Travis Kelce rocks out to Taylor Swift’s 87th ‘Eras Tour’ concert
00:43
Now Playing
Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle
01:54
UP NEXT
Wheelchair dancing team inspires others with dreams of performing
03:04
Mama bear and cubs enjoy spa day in California backyard
04:08
Jeannie Epper, groundbreaking stuntwoman, dies at 83
02:00
Jimmy Fallon on 10 years hosting ‘Tonight Show,’ favorite moments
08:53
Jimmy Fallon shares revenge plan to daughter’s April Fool’s prank
02:43
Artist stuns Hoda & Jenna with beach-themed TODAY sandcastle
01:19
4 must-try water activities in Bermuda, from jet skiing to cliff diving
04:22
Dateline launches new 'True Crime Weekly' podcast
05:00
Willie Geist sits down with Jimmy Fallon on Sunday TODAY
00:56
Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson team up for ‘Cheers’ podcast
00:28
Taylor Swift debuts new songs in European leg of Eras Tour
01:02
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first baby!