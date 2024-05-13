IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle
May 13, 202401:54

In an interview with Vogue released on Mother’s Day, actor Olivia Munn revealed that she underwent a fifth surgery, a hysterectomy, since she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She also opens up about her hopes of expanding her family with her partner, John Mulaney. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.May 13, 2024

