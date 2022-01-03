Oldest greeter in Dolly Parton’s Dollywood passes away
Johnnie Crawford worked at Dollywood family amusement park since the day it opened in 1986 and each time Dolly Parton visited the museum, Ms. Crawford would joke with her that they both started their jobs there at the same time. Crawford passed away last month at age 94 and was Dollywood’s eldest host.Jan. 3, 2022
