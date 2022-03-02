Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’

“The Courtship” is a new dating reality show all about storybook romance inspired by Jane Austen’s, “Pride and Prejudice.” Nicole Remy takes viewers back in time to a fabulous 19th century castle, the very same castle shown in “Bridgerton,” where 16 suitors are vying for a chance at her heart. “We’re doing carriage rides, we’re riding in boats, we’re not going to the bar and getting a drink,” Remy says. Remy also puts Hoda and Jenna to the test with a quiz on regency-era slang words.March 2, 2022