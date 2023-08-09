IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Voters reject Issue 1, delivering win for abortion-rights supporters

02:31

Voters in Ohio rejected a Republican-led proposal known as Issue 1 that would have made it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. The major win will have big implications for an upcoming vote in November that would guarantee the right to have an abortion. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Aug. 9, 2023

