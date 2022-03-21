OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health

After three seasons with Ohio State, Harry Miller announced he would be medically retiring from football, revealing mental health struggles that pushed him to the brink of suicide. Miller joins TODAY to talk about his decision to step away from the game he loves and delivers a powerful message to those who are struggling: "Hope is just pretending to believe in something until one day you don't have to pretend anymore...I would just ask you pretend for a little bit and then one day you won't have to pretend anymore and you'll be happy."March 21, 2022