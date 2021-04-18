IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Officials scramble to calm skeptics after blood clots associated with J&J vaccine

The CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a “rare and severe” blood clotting were reported among the nearly 7 million doses administered in the United States. Public health officials scrambled to defend the move as concerns grew that it would make more Americans skeptical about getting a vaccine. NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres has this week’s Sunday Focus.April 18, 2021

