Officials scramble to calm skeptics after blood clots associated with J&J vaccine

Officials scramble to calm skeptics after blood clots associated with J&J vaccine04:38
The CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a “rare and severe” blood clotting were reported among the nearly 7 million doses administered in the United States. Public health officials scrambled to defend the move as concerns grew that it would make more Americans skeptical about getting a vaccine. NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres has this week’s Sunday Focus.