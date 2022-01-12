Off-duty sheriff deputy fatally shoots North Carolina man
00:28
Share this -
copied
An investigation is underway into the death of a North Carolina man who was shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy after running into traffic and jumping on the deputy’s windshield. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave and the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.Jan. 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history
01:27
The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later
03:05
Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document
01:55
Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death
02:23
Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond
01:17
Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane