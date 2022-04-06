Obama returns to the White House to hail Affordable Care Act
00:48
Former President Obama joined President Biden at the White House in his first visit in 5 years to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. Biden also signed an execute order aimed at closing a loophole that deprived millions of Americans of subsidies.April 6, 2022
