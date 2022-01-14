Oath Keepers group leader arrested in Jan. 6 attack investigation
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of a far-right group, is in federal custody after facing charges that he played a central role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for TODAY.Jan. 14, 2022
