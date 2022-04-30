IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Oath Keeper extremist pleads guilty for Jan. 6 riot involvement

TODAY

Oath Keeper extremist pleads guilty for Jan. 6 riot involvement

00:28

Two cases related to the January 6th Capitol riot are moving forward. In one, a member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers has pled guilty. In the second, a former NYPD officer’s case is being deliberated by a jury.April 30, 2022

Greene’s lawyers insist she didn’t incite violence and is instead ‘a victim’ of Jan. 6 riot

    Oath Keeper extremist pleads guilty for Jan. 6 riot involvement

