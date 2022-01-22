NYPD officer killed and another wounded after domestic call in Harlem
00:32
Share this -
copied
A New York City police officer was killed and another critically wounded after a shooting in Harlem. Police say 22-year-old officer Jason Rivera was shot and killed when he and several officers answered a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son.Jan. 22, 2022
The future of Roe v. Wade on 49th anniversary of landmark ruling
02:54
Los Angeles hit by string of train robberies
02:12
Monkeys on the loose in Pennsylvania after truck crash
00:26
Remembering comedian Louie Anderson
02:13
Arnold Schwarzenegger in multi-vehicle California car crash
00:27
Now Playing
NYPD officer killed and another wounded after domestic call in Harlem