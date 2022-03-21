Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood
Actor and activist Nyle DiMarco made history as the first deaf contestant to win “America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing with the Stars” and he’s now celebrating his film “Audible” being nominated for an Oscar. Dimarco joins TODAY to talk about the film and his hopes for deaf representation in the entertainment industry moving forward. “I want to challenge Hollywood in the future, when making deaf content, to bring deaf people behind the camera, so that the stories we’re telling are authentic,” he says.March 21, 2022
