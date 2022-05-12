IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

  • Now Playing

    NYC's new push to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • The pivotal role Chinese immigrants played in creating Yosemite

    05:16

  • Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 90

    02:35

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • Inside America's changing Chinatowns | Family Style

    25:18

  • Anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings marked with rallies to end violence

    00:27

  • Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown

    04:58

  • Mott Street Girls shining a light on New York City’s Chinatown

    04:05

  • Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee speaks out about racist attack

    01:57

  • Boston elects 1st woman and 1st person of color as mayor

    00:18

  • ‘Beautiful Country’ author Qian Julie Wang talks to Jenna Bush Hager

    05:31

  • Artist uses bold works to amplify AAPI voices and stories

    03:44

  • Ally Maki creates club to celebrate Asian American girls

    04:39

  • 5 spices to help give your body a spring cleaning: Turmeric and more

    05:54

  • Jeremy Lin and Lisa Ling talk about See Us Unite for Change event

    06:31

  • How 3 female chefs kept Seattle restaurants going during the pandemic

    03:56

  • Chefs fight violence against AAPI community through food

    04:04

  • ‘To Asia, With Love’ cookbook author makes soy sauce chow mein (for breakfast!)

    05:20

  • Ruby Ibarra inspires through lyrics about immigrant experience

    04:55

TODAY

NYC's new push to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

04:02

New York City made national headlines for brutal attacks against Asians since the start of the pandemic. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen sits down with NYPD’s chief of detectives James Essig about what’s being done to curb violence.May 12, 2022

Notable Asians and Asian Americans on Belonging in the USA

  • Now Playing

    NYC's new push to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • The pivotal role Chinese immigrants played in creating Yosemite

    05:16

  • Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 90

    02:35

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • Inside America's changing Chinatowns | Family Style

    25:18

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All