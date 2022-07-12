IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best Prime Day deals on AirPods, ColorWow and more — all up to 72% off

  • Now Playing

    NYC residents flood the city streets for look at Manhattanhenge

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Crowds line Tokyo streets for final goodbye to Shinzo Abe

    01:38

  • Health officials call newest COVID variant the most contagious yet

    02:58

  • Biden faces growing pressure from his own party to not run in 2024

    01:24

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol

    04:25

  • Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in Yosemite

    03:54

  • Man and dog saved after being stranded in the desert for a week

    02:28

  • Do waiters appreciate when you stack your dirty plates for them?

    05:57

  • See the sweet photos Jenna Bush Hager took while on vacation

    01:44

  • Catch up on July’s trending stories on TODAY.com

    05:08

  • Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kids

    05:02

  • How to keep your cats and dogs safe in the summer heat

    04:45

  • Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

    04:42

  • How one mom started her PhD at 31 and made NASA history

    04:03

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches $440M ahead of Tuesday drawing

    00:48

  • Christina Geist talks new children’s book ‘Buddy’s New Buddy’

    05:06

  • How inaccurate background checks can affect securing new jobs

    03:41

  • WNBA players keep spotlight on Brittney Griner at All-Star game

    02:14

  • Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

    03:11

  • Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidents

    02:52

TODAY

NYC residents flood the city streets for look at Manhattanhenge

00:46

Twice a year the setting sun lines up perfectly with the Manhattan street grid, encouraging New York residents and tourists alike to spill into the streets to see it firsthand. Monday saw the first night in July, with another expected on Tuesday despite the cloudy forecast.July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NYC residents flood the city streets for look at Manhattanhenge

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Crowds line Tokyo streets for final goodbye to Shinzo Abe

    01:38

  • Health officials call newest COVID variant the most contagious yet

    02:58

  • Biden faces growing pressure from his own party to not run in 2024

    01:24

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol

    04:25

  • Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in Yosemite

    03:54

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All