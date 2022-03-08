IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports

05:50

To commemorate International Women’s Day, TODAY shines a light on PowerPlay, a New York City organization that empowers young women through sports. PowerPlay President Nicole Mussenden, Senior Program Manager Brandi Daniels and girls in the program join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager – and get a surprise!March 8, 2022

