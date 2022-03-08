NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports
To commemorate International Women’s Day, TODAY shines a light on PowerPlay, a New York City organization that empowers young women through sports. PowerPlay President Nicole Mussenden, Senior Program Manager Brandi Daniels and girls in the program join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager – and get a surprise!March 8, 2022
