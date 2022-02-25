NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The New York City Marathon will come back in full force in November. Last year, the marathon returned to half-capacity as the country dealt with the ongoing pandemic. Now organizers say the race will be back at full strength in 2022, with approximately 50,000 runners expected to race across the 5 boroughs.Feb. 25, 2022

