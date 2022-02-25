The New York City Marathon will come back in full force in November. Last year, the marathon returned to half-capacity as the country dealt with the ongoing pandemic. Now organizers say the race will be back at full strength in 2022, with approximately 50,000 runners expected to race across the 5 boroughs.Feb. 25, 2022
NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022
