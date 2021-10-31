NYC fears emergency worker shortage as unpaid leave begins

There are growing concerns over public safety in New York City now that a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is in effect for municipal workers, including police and firefighters. City employees who did not receive at least one dose of a vaccine by Friday’s deadline will be placed on unpaid leave. This comes as the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 31, 2021