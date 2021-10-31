NYC fears emergency worker shortage as unpaid leave begins

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

There are growing concerns over public safety in New York City now that a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is in effect for municipal workers, including police and firefighters. City employees who did not receive at least one dose of a vaccine by Friday’s deadline will be placed on unpaid leave. This comes as the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 31, 2021

