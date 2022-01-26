NY mask mandate temporarily reinstated following new ruling
02:10
Share this -
copied
The battle over mandatory face coverings in schools, offices and other public spaces continues as the state of New York reinstates its mask mandate for now following an appellate judge's new ruling. Meanwhile, Pfizer is starting clinical trials on a new vaccine trying to specifically target the omicron variant. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022
UP NEXT
US military supplies arrive in Ukraine
02:01
Interest rates expected to be raised by Federal Reserve combating inflation
02:15
Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest
03:13
Travel deals for planning your next vacation
04:13
Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchen
05:05
Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'