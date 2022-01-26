IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NY mask mandate temporarily reinstated following new ruling

02:10

The battle over mandatory face coverings in schools, offices and other public spaces continues as the state of New York reinstates its mask mandate for now following an appellate judge's new ruling. Meanwhile, Pfizer is starting clinical trials on a new vaccine trying to specifically target the omicron variant. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022

