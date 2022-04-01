IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late fees 00:34
The New York Public library system has been flooded with overdue book returns after announcing last fall that it was dissolving late fees. Of the 90,000 returned books, some are so old that they are no longer in the library’s systems, while others were returned with apology notes attached to them.
