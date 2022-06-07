IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Nutritionist shares meal plan for doing keto over the long term

05:09

Nutritionist J.J. Smith joins TODAY to teach a more flexible approach to the keto diet. She shares recipes from her book “The 14-Day New Keto Cleanse,” including a protein-packed breakfast smoothie and turkey and pumpkin chili.June 7, 2022

Keto meal plan: Vanilla-avocado smoothie, chicken faijtas, chili, peppermint smoothie

