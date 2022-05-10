IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nurse and young cancer patient share unbreakable bond

05:26

Gabriella DiMaggio thought her 2-year-old son just had a bad case of COVID when she brought him to the doctor but was stunned when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gabriella and her son Rocco were taken into the emergency room where they would meet Cassie DeMatteis, the nurse that they call their “angel.” who would not leave his side throughout his amazing recovery.May 10, 2022

4-year-old cancer survivor reunites with favorite nurse: ‘She’s our angel on earth’

