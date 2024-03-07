Here are important health numbers women need to know and track
04:50
UP NEXT
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs
03:33
Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?
02:31
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies
02:42
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness
02:35
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance
11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine
04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace
03:55
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing
03:28
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan
00:55
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs
04:48
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness
01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge
03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches
04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond
04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia
06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge
04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
Here are important health numbers women need to know and track
04:50
Copied
Copied
From cholesterol to thyroid hormone levels, there is a long list of health factors people should be tracking. NBC’s Medical Contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to talk through some important numbers in health women need to know.March 7, 2024
Now Playing
Here are important health numbers women need to know and track
04:50
UP NEXT
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs
03:33
Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?
02:31
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies
02:42
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness
02:35
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance
11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine
04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace
03:55
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing
03:28
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan
00:55
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs
04:48
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness
01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge
03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches
04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond
04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia
06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge
04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time