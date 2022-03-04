Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant
02:43
Ukrainian firefighters extinguished a dangerous fire ignited by Russian forces at a nuclear plant, sparking worldwide concern for nuclear activity. Russian troops now control the plant as they step up attacks across Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warned, “if there’s an explosion that’s the end for everyone.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 4, 2022
