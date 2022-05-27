IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside Ukraine as forces push back against Russian troops

    NRA convention held in Houston just days after Texas mass shooting

    Husband of hero teacher who died in Texas shooting dies suddenly

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting people in NYC with trivia

  • Jenna Bush Hager recounts running from USS Bataan to 30 Rock

  • Woman draws on her experience in foster care to help others

  • Sheinelle Jones wins Gracie Award for ‘Stories We Tell’ documentary

  • ‘We have to have the courage’ to hear stories of Uvalde, Savannah Guthrie says

  • Military servicemen, women play tug-of-war on TODAY plaza!

  • First all-Black Mt. Everest climbing team reflects on historic summit

  • Johnny Depp testifies again, denies Amber Heard assault allegations

  • How to save on gas during Memorial Day weekend

  • How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting

  • Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in prison

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reforming policing practices

  • Baby formula arrives in US, to be on store shelves within weeks

  • Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, Texas school teachers, remembered as heroes

  • Families of Texas school shooting victims on their tragic loss: ‘The longest day ever’

  • Memorial Day weekend weather: Heavy rain and storms ahead

  • One Ukrainian’s priest’s journey to rescue people on the frontlines

The National Rifle Association is facing mounting criticism as it opens its annual meeting just days after the massacre at Robb Elementary School. Texas Governor Greg Abbott planned to attend, but now says he'll send a prerecorded video message to the convention. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY from Houston.May 27, 2022

Gun owners, protesters and Donald Trump converge on Houston for NRA event

