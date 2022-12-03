IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    November’s strong jobs report leads to concern on Wall Street

November’s strong jobs report leads to concern on Wall Street

The White House is touting some just-released positive economic news with more hires than expected but it might not be a good indicator about the fight against inflation and the Federal Reserve’s increased interest rates . NBC’s Tom Costello reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022

U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, better than expected as hiring remains strong

