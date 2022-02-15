Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations
Tennis star Novak Djokovic says he will opt out of all future Grand Slam events that require him to be vaccinated for COVID-19. He says he’s not against vaccinations, but believes in personal choices.Feb. 15, 2022
