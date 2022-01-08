Novak Djokovic’s detention in Australia draws international uproar
Novak Djokovic, the world’s top men’s tennis player, remains in detention in Melbourne Saturday morning because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. His lawyers mounted a new legal challenge, hoping to get him out of quarantine and back onto the tennis court. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 8, 2022
