Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status
Tennis star Novak Djokovic says he won't be able to compete in two more tournaments due to his vaccination status. The 20-time grand slam champion pulled out of tournaments in California and Florida because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the U.S.March 10, 2022
