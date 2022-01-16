Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after losing appeal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, will not defend his title at this year’s Australian Open after losing an appeal over his vaccine status. Djokovic has reportedly left the country, boarding a flight from Melbourne to Dubai. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Sunday TODAY.
