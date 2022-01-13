Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open
Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic was included in Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open despite the possibility he might still be deported from the country. He’s scheduled to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanović in the opening round.Jan. 13, 2022
