Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is quarantining in a hotel in Melbourne while his lawyers launch an urgent bid to keep him inn the country for the Australian Open less than two weeks away. Officials say Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for the country. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2022
Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attack
