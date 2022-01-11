Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air
00:32
Share this -
copied
Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic is back in training in Melbourne even though it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play in next week’s Australian Open. A judge recently ordered Djokovic be released from immigration detention, but he still faces possible deportation before the tournament begins.Jan. 11, 2022
Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend
06:17
Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt
00:46
Now Playing
Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air
00:32
UP NEXT
IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season
02:16
Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out
04:21
Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages