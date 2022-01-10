IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

    04:50

  • Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41

  • ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing

    05:32

  • 2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners

    01:10

  • Tara Lipinski bets on Nathan Chen for gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:08

  • Sidney Poitier: A look back at the Hollywood legend’s remarkable career

    02:25

  • Concerns grow over reports of Apple AirTags being used to stalk people

    04:56

  • 2 hospitalized after getting blasted with freezing water on ski lift

    00:25

  • Watch: Pilot pulled from plane seconds before train crashes through wreckage

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    US, Russia to meet amid tensions over troop buildup along Ukraine border

    02:30

  • COVID-19 surge fueling hospital staffing shortages

    02:15

  • Frigid temperatures strike Midwest and Northeast

    03:10

  • Massive apartment fire in the Bronx leaves 19 dead

    02:41

  • Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

    00:31

  • Remembering Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ star who died at 65

    03:35

  • ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65

    01:04

TODAY

Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?

02:13

An Australian judge has allowed Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, to exit his hotel detention and enter the country, but questions remain about his chances of playing in the Australian Open. NBC’s Sara James reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

    04:50

  • Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41

  • ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing

    05:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All