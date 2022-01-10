Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?
An Australian judge has allowed Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, to exit his hotel detention and enter the country, but questions remain about his chances of playing in the Australian Open. NBC’s Sara James reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2022
