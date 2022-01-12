Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admitted to breaking isolation rules and attending an interview after testing positive for COVID-19. He faces more drama surrounding his visa to stay and compete in the Australia Open despite a judge overturning his visa cancellation after admitting his original paperwork was incorrect and submitted by his support team on his behalf. NBC’s Sara James reports for TODAY from Melbourne.Jan. 12, 2022
