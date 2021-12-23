Northwell Health Nurse Choir sings ‘We Need A Little Christmas Now’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir, who went all the way to the finals on "America's Got Talent" sings “We Need A Little Christmas Now,” in a special performance for TODAY.Dec. 23, 2021
