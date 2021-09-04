Northeast reeling from Ida as flooding threat remains

Residents in New Jersey and New York are recovering following Hurricane Ida and in some areas, the flooding threat remains as rivers continue to rise after record rainfall. New York City is now implementing new severe weather warnings and basement apartment evacuations after most of the city’s storm-related deaths occurred in underground living areas. The death toll in the Northeast due to the storm is now at least 49. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for Weekend TODAY.Sept. 4, 2021