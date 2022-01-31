Northeast in deep freeze after blizzard leaves thousand without power
02:18
Share this -
copied
Millions in the Northeast are waking up to a deep freeze after this weekend’s record-setting nor’easter that brought heavy snow and powerful winds. At the height of the storm, power outrages impacted roughly 100,000 thousand people across Massachusetts alone. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022
Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelected
00:37
Lindsey Graham signals support for potential Biden Supreme Court nominee
02:18
Russia to face pressure at UN meeting, but shows no signs of backing down
02:55
Now Playing
Northeast in deep freeze after blizzard leaves thousand without power
02:18
UP NEXT
Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old
02:16
Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps