IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelected

    00:37

  • Lindsey Graham signals support for potential Biden Supreme Court nominee

    02:18

  • Russia to face pressure at UN meeting, but shows no signs of backing down

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Northeast in deep freeze after blizzard leaves thousand without power

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old

    02:16

  • Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps

    02:24

  • How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court

    05:00

  • Chuck Todd: “Not having this united front on Putin is not a good look”

    01:43

  • Tensions high in Ukraine as the U.S. prepares to send troops to the region

    01:55

  • The Northeast digs out after the first nor’easter of 2022

    02:16

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:22

  • MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle succeeds Brian Williams as ‘11th Hour’ host

    00:44

  • What you need to know to protect your money

    04:37

  • Gusty winds cause dangerous conditions in New York City

    01:45

  • ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison

    00:26

  • Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify

    00:34

  • COVID-19 deaths are on the rise while cases fall in the Northeast

    00:32

  • US House Committee subpoenas fake Trump electors

    00:33

  • Emotional funeral held for Jason Rivera, NYPD officer killed in the line of duty

    02:19

TODAY

Northeast in deep freeze after blizzard leaves thousand without power

02:18

Millions in the Northeast are waking up to a deep freeze after this weekend’s record-setting nor’easter that brought heavy snow and powerful winds. At the height of the storm, power outrages impacted roughly 100,000 thousand people across Massachusetts alone. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022

  • Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelected

    00:37

  • Lindsey Graham signals support for potential Biden Supreme Court nominee

    02:18

  • Russia to face pressure at UN meeting, but shows no signs of backing down

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Northeast in deep freeze after blizzard leaves thousand without power

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old

    02:16

  • Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps

    02:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All