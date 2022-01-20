Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures
The East Coast is bracing for another round of winter weather as millions in the Midwest and Northern Plains are gripped by bone-chilling temperatures. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY, and Al Roker is tracking winter alerts impacting 58 million people.Jan. 20, 2022
