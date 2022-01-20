IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

    03:25

  • Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    08:59

  • Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

    01:12

  • Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26

  • Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08
  • Now Playing

    Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood

    05:38

  • How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida

    02:00

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13

  • 2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

    02:53

  • Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb

    00:30

  • Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

    00:26

  • Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero

    01:25

  • Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    00:20

TODAY

Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

03:02

The East Coast is bracing for another round of winter weather as millions in the Midwest and Northern Plains are gripped by bone-chilling temperatures. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY, and Al Roker is tracking winter alerts impacting 58 million people.Jan. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

    03:25

  • Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    08:59

  • Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

    01:12

  • Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26

  • Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All