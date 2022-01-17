North Korea test fires more missiles

North Korea fired two rounds of ballistic missiles Monday morning, marking its fourth weapons test in less than a month. Officials believe that the activity comes in response to new sanctions by the Biden administration that were imposed last week.Jan. 17, 2022
