North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile towards the sea
00:27
North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile towards the sea on Thursday, its first test since 2017. The White House condemned the launch saying it was a “brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions,” adding that it “needlessly raises tensions in the area.”March 24, 2022
