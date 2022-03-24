North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile towards the sea

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile towards the sea on Thursday, its first test since 2017. The White House condemned the launch saying it was a “brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions,” adding that it “needlessly raises tensions in the area.”March 24, 2022

