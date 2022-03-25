North Korea confirms latest weapons test was a new ICBM
00:31
North Korea has confirmed that its latest weapons test was a new intercontinental ballistic missile. State-run television released a video of Kim Jong Un walking out of a hanger with the long-range missile behind him. The North Korea leader says the test was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.March 25, 2022
