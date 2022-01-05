IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How this viral TikTok boutique owner followed her dreams while empowering women

    08:10

  • TikTok workout trends you can try at home

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journey

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout

    05:14

  • Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations

    05:07

  • What kind of masks should children wear in school?

    03:38

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges

    02:08

  • Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows

    02:14

  • Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022

    04:11

  • Omicron could make it challenging for schools to stay open, Dr. Richard Besser says

    04:31

  • Children set to return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    02:11

  • Should parents feel safe sending their kids to school after holiday gatherings?

    03:53

  • How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022

    03:22

  • New Year’s celebrations around the world muted by COVID-19

    02:04

  • Could the pandemic end in 2022? Doctor weighs in on year ahead in health and wellness

    03:56

  • US shatters record for new COVID-19 cases, impacting New Year’s Eve plans

    02:17

  • 'Time blocking' strategy helping people manage stress going into 2022

    04:17

  • Travel plans remain in limbo due to severe weather and COVID complications

    01:51

  • Mayor Bill De Blasio on scaled-back Times Square celebration

    04:50

  • Omicron impacting New Year's Eve plans around the world

    02:04

North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journey

04:45

24-year-old Lori Odegaard from North Dakota joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share her life-changing weight loss story and advice for viewers hoping to improve their health in the New Year. Odegaard struggled with her weight since she was a little girl until one day she said, “enough is enough,” and started exercising every day, losing more than 100 pounds in five years.Jan. 5, 2022

3 tips that helped this college student lose 100 pounds

