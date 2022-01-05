North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journey

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
24-year-old Lori Odegaard from North Dakota joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share her life-changing weight loss story and advice for viewers hoping to improve their health in the New Year. Odegaard struggled with her weight since she was a little girl until one day she said, “enough is enough,” and started exercising every day, losing more than 100 pounds in five years.
Jan. 5, 2022
