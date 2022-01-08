North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jail
A North Carolina woman who brought her teenage son to last year’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 3 months in jail. Virginia Marie "Jenny" Spencer was spotted with her husband and their 14-year-old son inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the chaos.Jan. 8, 2022
