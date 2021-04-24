NC governor calls for release of bodycam video in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has joined calls for transparency in the investigation into the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr. and tweeted, “The body camera footage should be made public as quickly as possible.” Seven sheriff’s deputies in Pasquotank County are on administrative leave following the shooting and the sheriff says three other deputies have resigned, but noted their decisions were unrelated to the incident. The body camera video can only be released by a court order, according to state law. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.