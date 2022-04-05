Normani teases what fans can expect from her solo album
Normani joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the upcoming release of her debut-solo album. The singer weighs in on what it took to get to this point in her career and explains why she took the opportunity to go across different genres for this project. “I could have done what everyone expected me to do… but this was an opportunity for me to showcase my artistry,” she says.April 5, 2022
