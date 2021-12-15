Norah Jones performs a song from her new Christmas album on TODAY
As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, nine-time Grammy winner Norah Jones tells the ladies about a recent concert she gave on the top of the Empire State Building: “It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing, I sort of had to say, ‘yeah, why not?’” She also shares a performance of a song from “I Dream of Christmas,” her first holiday album: “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).”Dec. 15, 2021
