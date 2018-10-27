News

Nor’easter to bring strong wind, heavy rain to up to 50 million people

A powerful nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and the chance of coastal flooding to much of the Northeast. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Oct. 27, 2018

  • Who is Cesar Sayoc? New details emerge about bomb suspect

    02:12

  • Many in migrant caravan continue toward US despite aid offer from Mexico

    00:26

  • Nor’easter to bring strong wind, heavy rain to up to 50 million people

    01:41

  • Megyn Kelly TODAY canceled by NBC

    02:19

  • President Trump calls for civility as he attacks the media after Cesar Sayoc arrest

    03:05

  • New details emerge about suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc after arrest

    06:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All