Nor’easter brings snow, freezing rain to Midwest, East Coast
The season’s first nor’easter is bring rain, snow and ice to the Midwest and East Coast. Rapid snowfall in St. Louis is threatening travelers while rain and sleet is creating a messy commute into Washington, D.C. NBC’s Ron Mott reports while TODAY’s Al Roker gives a look at the forecast.
