Francky Pierre-Paul founded the nonprofit called A Different Shade of Love that caters to homeless neighbors in South Florida. He talks to Hoda and Jenna about what inspired him to start the organization – and he's honored with a surprise trip!Jan. 3, 2022
Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his community
