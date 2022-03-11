New Orleans local band, The Soul Rebels, perform on TODAY
04:37
New Orleans locals Erion, Derrick, Paul, Julian, Manuel, Corey, Lumar and Marcus from, “The Soul Rebels,” talk with TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna on making music in NOLA and being a part of the city. “We grew up on the music, it’s in our blood it’s in the water we drink,” a member says. The group performs an original song called, “Real Life.” (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022
