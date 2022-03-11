New Orleans local band, The Soul Rebels, perform on TODAY

New Orleans locals Erion, Derrick, Paul, Julian, Manuel, Corey, Lumar and Marcus from, “The Soul Rebels,” talk with TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna on making music in NOLA and being a part of the city. “We grew up on the music, it’s in our blood it’s in the water we drink,” a member says. The group performs an original song called, “Real Life.” (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022